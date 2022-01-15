Srinagar: Clearing the air on suspension of Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) and In-Patient Departments (IPDs), Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad on Saturday said the Covid situation in Kashmir is well in control.

“We don’t see a need to shut down OPDs, IPDs, and surgeries as such. All the Covid and Non- Covid services will go on as per the regular arrangement unless more than 50 percent of hospital beds get occupied in the valley,” he said.

He pointed out that the hospital admissions are currently less at the tertiary and district levels. “Even the admissions at DRDO hospital at Khonmoh are less. Hence, the decision has been taken in the larger interest of the people. However, SOPs in the hospitals need to be taken care of. In the future, whoever enters the hospital, will have to undertake RAT first,” Dr. Mushtaq said.

He noted that the people should follow six M’s in the wake of Omicron. “In present times, people who test positive for the virus are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. We advise people to focus more on protocols of home isolation,” he said.

The six M’s include– mixing, monitoring, medicine, meals, mindset and activity, and movement towards the hospital, he explained.

“Covid positive patients should isolate themselves and prefer to stay in a well-ventilated room, away from comorbid and elderly people. Also, they should keep a check on temperature levels, monitor their vitals, and check oxygen saturation. Those who have persistent cough and breathlessness, recurrent fever, should report to the hospital,” Dr. Mushtaq said.

He said nutritious meals and proper exercise will boost immunity.

On preparedness, he said the government is well-equipped to deal with any eventuality.

“We have augmented the oxygen facility across the health care institutes in the valley and also increased the number of non-invasive ventilators and bed capacity. Of late, we have also done a trial run of all the facilities in the hospitals,”

He requested people to get vaccinated at the earliest. “Children in the age group of 15-18 should not delay their vaccination in particular. It will benefit you in the longer run