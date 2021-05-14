COVID crisis: J&K logs 3,027 cases, lowest in May so far

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported a marked dip in number of fresh Covid-19 cases as 3027 persons were confirmed to have contracted the infection while 60 more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

The caseload is the lowest in the last 16 days. On April 28, J&K had logged 3023 cases.

The daily caseload and deaths between April 28 and May 14 were as follows: (In Chronological order) 3023 cases, 30 deaths -> 3474, 26 ->3532, 30 ->3832, 47 -> 3571, 41 -> 3733, 51 -> 4650, 37 -> 4716, 52 -> 4926, 52 -> 5443, 50 -> 4788, 60 ->5190, 54 ->3614, 56 -> 4325, 65 -> 4509, 65 -> 4356, 55 -> 3027, 60.

Jammu received 1511 fresh cases while 1516 were confirmed from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 233763.

Providing district wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 379 cases, lowest in 20 days for the summer capital of J&K, Baramulla 124, Budgam 308, Pulwama 167, Kupwara 140, Anantnag 97, Bandipora 100, Ganderbal 98, Kulgam 72, Shopian 31, Jammu 534, Udhampur 221, Rajouri 138, Doda 40, Kathua 197, Samba 154, Kishtwar 48, Poonch 61, Ramban 52 and Reasi 66.

Regarding fresh fatalities, the officials said that 39 were reported from Jammu and 21 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total count of those who succumbed to the virus so far to 2967—1332 in Jammu and 1635 in Kashmir.

Moreover, 3814 more COVID-19 patients have recovered in last 24 hours—1063 from Jammu Division and 2751 from Kashmir. There are 52848 active positive cases—18946 in Jammu and 33902 in Kashmir, they added.