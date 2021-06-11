Covid crisis: J&K logs 906 new cases, lowest in 63 days; 17 more die

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 906 fresh covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the lowest single day count in 63 days, even as 17 more people succumbed to the virus during the time, officials said on Friday.

They said 244 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 662 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 305772.

Regarding the COVID-19 deaths, they said, nine were from Jammu Division and eight from Kashmir, taking the overall toll to 4160.

Providing district-wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 156 cases, Baramulla 86, Budgam 92, Pulwama 63, Kupwara 74, Anantnag 54, Bandipora 44, Ganderbal 31, Kulgam 53, Shopian 9, Jammu 53, Udhampur 19, Rajouri 39, Doda 21, Kathua 11, Samba 21, Kishtwar 14, Poonch 43, Ramban 18 and Reasi 5.

Moreover, they said, 1885 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—712 from Jammu Division and 1173 from Kashmir. There are 17585 active positive cases—6472 in Jammu and 11113 in Kashmir.