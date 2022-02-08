Srinagar, Feb 8: Jammu and Kashmir reported 771 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the total cases, 408 were reported from Jammu and 363 from Kashmir. The overall case tally stands at 448105.

Five people succumbed to infection in Jammu. Two deaths were reported from Kashmir. The death toll stands at 4728. They include 2316 from Jammu and 2412 from Kashmir.

Srinagar reported 172 cases, Baramulla 22, Budgam 62, Pulwama 12, Kupwara 20, Anantnag 24, Bandipora 4, Ganderbal 28, Kulgam 16, Shopian 3, Jammu 238, Udhampur 20, Rajouri 18, Doda 58, Kathua 18, Samba 5, Kishtwar 4, Poonch 4, Ramban 36 and Reasi 7.

A number of the cases were confirmed from GMC Anantnag and include male (38) from Pampore, male (45) from SK Colony Ang, male (58) from Pulwama, male (50) from Nanil Ang, two males (26, 60) from Anantnag, female (20) from Kokagund Verinag, female (55) from Nowgam Verinag, male (19) from Kapran Verinag, female (40) from Wachkoo Mohalla, male (28) from Heerpora, male (42) from Keegam, male (40) from Bachkuchan, male (28) from Mazhama, male (35) from Gatipora, male (45) from Reban, two females (13, 45) from Kashiwa, female (29) from Dooru, male (70) and female (25) from Hengipora Kapran, male (50) from Verinag, female (23) from Omoh Verinag, female (22) from Rein Chowgund, male (33) from Jaibhal DH Pora, male (30) from Nillow Kulgam, male (60) from Gansargam Kulgam, male (55) from Karwatt Kulgam, male (60) from Khandipora Kulgam, male (32) from Pombay Kulgam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, 3330 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time— 1297 from Jammu Division and 2033 from Kashmir. So far 431019 people have recovered, leaving the active case tally at 12358—4074 in Jammu and 8284 in Kashmir.

There was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 56021 doses of the covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.