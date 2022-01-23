Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 6253 fresh daily Covid-19 cases while seven persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said in Sunday.

1754 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 4499 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 397202, the officials told .

Regarding the deaths, they said, three were reported from Jammu division and four from Kashmir. So far 4605 people have died due to the virus—2249 in Jammu division and 2356 in Kashmir Valley.

On Saturday last, the J&K recorded its highest daily case count since the onset of the pandemic in 2020 as it recorded 6568 cases.

Giving district wise details, the officials told hat Srinagar reported 1464 cases, Baramulla 564, Budgam 590, Pulwama 150, Kupwara 344, Anantnag 578, Bandipora 261, Ganderbal 320, Kulgam 174, Shopian 54, Jammu 1075, Udhampur 114, Rajouri 35, Doda 140, Kathua 83, Samba 47, Kishtwar 26, Poonch 10, Ramban 176 and Reasi 48.

There has been surge in covid-19 cases in J&K since the start of the New Year. On January 1, J&K reported 169 cases, 165 cases on January 2, 178 on January 3, 199 on January 4, 418 on January 5, 349 on January 6, 542 on January 7, 655 on January 8, 687 on January 9, 706 on January 10, 1148 on January 11, 1695 on January 12, 1966 on January 13, 2456 on January 14, 3251 on January 15, 3499 on January 16, 2817 on January 17, 4651 on January 18 and 5818 on January 19 and 5992 on January 20 besides 5720 on January 21.

A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of GMC Anantnag and District hospital Pulwama.

The GMC Srinagar cases include male (60) (NA) from Lalbazar, female (60) (NA) from Lalbazar, male (43) (NA) from H. no 29 Amida kadal, female (30) (NA) from Lalbazar, female (13) from khaniyar, male (26) (NA) from Kupwara, female (02) (NA) from Lalbazar, female (03) (NA) from Lalbazar, female (62) (NA) from Hyderpora, female (54) (NA) from Elahibagh, male (61) (NA) from Habbak, male (27) (NA) from Habbak,female (61) (NA) from Habbak, male (60) (NA) from Hyderpora, male (29) (NA) from Bemina, female (28) (NA) from Malbagh, female (45) (NA) from Umarabad, female (33) (NA) from Tral, male (42) (NA) from Poonch, male (23) (NA) from Baramulla, male (35) (NA) from Kishtawar, female (18) (NA) from Kupwara, male (65) (NA) from Sgr, female (82) (NA) from Sgr, female (25) (NA) from Sgr, female (75) (NA) from Budgam, male (25) (NA) from Bemina, male (28) (NA) from Budgam, male (27) (NA) from Budgam, male (26) (NA) from Sgr, male (25) (NA) from Sgr, male (39) (NA) from Sgr, male (70) (NA) from Eidgah, male (35) (NA) from Zainakadal, male (23) (NA) from Pulwama, female (66) (NA) from Hyderpora, male (24) (NA) from Pulwama, male (10) (NA) from Sgr, female (40) (NA) from Sgr, male (32) (NA) from Sgr, male (13) (NA) from khayam, female (22) (NA) from Karanagar, female (22) (NA) from Karanagar, female (23) (NA) from Karanagar, male (64) (NA) from Ahmed nagar, female (60) (NA) from Ahmed nagar, female (40) (NA) from Budgam, female (31) (NA) from Ganderbal, male (66) (NA) from HMT, female (36) (NA) from HMT, female (09) (NA) from HMT, male (08) (NA) from HMT, male (06) (NA) from HMT, female (04) (NA) from HMT, male (21) (NA) from Kupwara, male (26) (NA) from Boys hostel, female (30) (NA) from Nawakadal, female (50) (NA) from Chattabal, female (25) (NA) from Sgr, female (56) (NA) from Qamarwari, male (40) (NA) from Bemina, male (25) (NA) from Kupwara, female (28) (NA) from Girls hostel, male (45) (NA) from Sgr, male (35) (NA) from Ganderbal, female (60) (NA) from Sonwar, male (82) (NA) from Sgr, female (70) (NA) from Sgr, male (40) (NA) from Sgr, male (30) (NA) from Bemina, female (34) (NA) from Sgr, female (28) (NA) from Girls hostel, female (40) (NA) from Anantnag, female (29) (NA) from Eidgah, male (30) (NA) from Tangmarg, male (27) (NA) from Karanagar, female (27) (NA) from Anantnag, female (35) (NA) from Bemina, female (24) (NA) from Kulgam, male (35) (NA) from Pakherpora, female (30) (NA) from Soura and male (30) (NA) from Soura.

The DH Pulwama cases include male (35) from Sirnoo, female (26) from Ratnipora, male (50) from Parigam, male (56) from Dangerpora shopian, male (55) from Bandzoo, female (16) from Tenghara, female (40) from Dalipora, male (50) from Arihal, female (26) from Murran, male (64) from Murran, female (46) from Murran, female (38) from Murran, female (11) from Murran, female (26) from Wasoora, male (30) from Newa, male (24) from Chandigam, female (32) from Chakoora, female (30) from Karimabad, female (30) from Beighpora, female (35) from Newa, male (40) from Ratnipora, female (28) from Ratnipora, female (30) from Babhara, female (35) from Achan, male (40) from Inder, female (32) from Rakh children, female (36) from kashbayar, female (31) from Tahab, female (32) from Parigam, male (60) from Malikpora, female (32) from Gongoo, male (32) from Pulwama, female (25) from Malikpora, female (26) from Tenghara and male (15) from Drabgam.

Besides, they said, 2493 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time—997 from Jammu Division and 1496 from Kashmir. So far 349731 people have recovered, leaving active case tally at 42866 —13233 in Jammu and 29633 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

They also informed that 22955 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.