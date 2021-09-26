COVID 19: India reports 28,326 new cases, 260 deaths in last 24 hours; recovery rate jumps to 97.77%

India reported 28,326 fresh COVID 19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is 4.3% less than yesterday’s count.

The data from the health ministry also showed that 260 virus-related deaths were reported,. Yesterday 290people had succumbed to the infection.

The active cases in the country have increased to 3,03,476.

The government said 85.60 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

The recovery rate in the country is 97.77%. There have been 26,032 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries stand at 3,29,02,351.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.98%. The rate has remained less than 3% for the last 93 days.

The daily positivity rate is 1.90. It has remained less than 3% for the last 27 days.

So far 56.32 crore COVID tests have been conducted across the country.