Cop, non-local labourer shot dead in two separate incidents in south Kashmir’s Kulgam

Srinagar: A cop and non-local civilian were killed in two separate militant attacks in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday.

In the first incident, militants shot dead a railway cop in Wanpoh area of the district.

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that militants fired upon a railway constable identified as Bantu Sharma son of Nathji near Shamford School. He was shifted to to nearby hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him brought dead.

GMC Anantnag Dr. Iqbal Sofi told the news agency that the said cop was brought dead to the hospital.

Soon after the attack whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.

In the second incident late Friday, unknown gunmen suspected to be militants shot dead a non-local labourer in Neehama area of Kulgam district late on Friday.

News agency GNS reported that a 35-year-old labourer identified as Shankar Choudary of Bihar was brought to district hospital Kulgam from Neehama where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

Dr Muzaffar Zargar, Medical Superintendent District hospital Kulgam, confirmed that the non-local had bullet injuries in the head. “He was brought dead,” he said.

A police officer said investigations have been launched into the incident.

Regarding the first incident, the police have released the following statement:

Today at about 1800hrs Kulgam Police received information about a terror crime incident near Shamford School in Wanpoh area of Kulgam where terrorists had fired upon a Police personnel. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists had fired indiscriminately upon Police personnel Bantu Sharma son of Trilokinath Sharma resident of Wanpoh Kulgam near Shamford School Wanpoh. In this terror incident, he had sustained grievous bullet injuries and was shifted to hospital for the treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on. (With inputs from GNS)