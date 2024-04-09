Congress Manifesto Resembles Muslim League Manifesto: PM Modi

Pilibhit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, attacked the Congress and accused it of having an anti-Ram mindset and insulting ‘Shakti’ that is worshipped by millions across the globe.

Addressing a rally in support of BJP candidate Jitin Prasada in Pilibhit, the Prime Minister said that the Congress not only made efforts to stall the construction of the Ram Temple but even turned down the invitation to the consecration ceremony.

“The Congress even expelled those of its members who attended the ceremony. They do not care about the legacy of this country. Today is the beginning of Navratri when we worship ‘Shakti’ but the Congress leaders have no qualms about insulting Shakti. You should remember that the INDI alliance is trying to destroy Shakti. Congress has grossly insulted the power which is being worshipped in the country today. These Congress leaders are talking about uprooting the power before which we bow our heads. These people have only hatred for Ram,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the Congress manifesto reads like the manifesto of the Muslim League and follows the policy of appeasement.

“Today the Samajwadi Party is standing with the Congress but do you remember the 1984 riots when Sikhs were targeted? The BJP opened the Kartarpur corridor and has always stood by the Sikhs. We have celebrated the ‘Parv’ of various Sikh gurus,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that earlier Congress governments used to ask for help from the world, but today India is helping the world. Today nothing is impossible for India. During this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioned the Ram Temple. He said that the mind of Congress is filled with poison. People of the INDIA bloc hate the name of Ram.

The Prime Minister said that despite difficulties, India has shown that nothing is impossible for it. The Congress governments used to ask for help from the world, but in the Corona crisis, India sent medicines and vaccines to the whole world. Wherever there was a war crisis in the world, we evacuated every Indian safely.

Modi said that today India’s trumpet is blowing in the entire world. “This is the power of your vote. A strong government has been formed with your vote. The BJP government has shown the world that when the intentions are right, then the results are also good,” he stated.

The Prime Minister further said that the reason for this is not Modi.

“This was possible with your one vote. Your one vote formed a strong government. The scriptures of Guru Granth Sahib were brought from Afghanistan to India with full devotion and all this has happened with the power of your one vote,” he pointed out.

He said that while Pilibhit was known for the sweet music of the flute, it was also known for the roar of tigers.

“The BJP government has worked to reduce the problems of sugarcane farmers. Many sugar mills have opened, many have expanded and this work is being done continuously. The entire area is also known for farming. What was the condition of farmers 10 years ago? There was black marketing of urea. There was a lathi charge on farmers. Today urea is available in sufficient quantity. Farmers are getting Samman Nidhi. We have transferred Rs 850 crore to the bank accounts of the farmers of Pilibhit alone,” he stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)