Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that “conflict profiteers” used to brainwash children and hand over guns and stones in their hands but the UT administration is going tough against these profiteers and one will be spared.

Addressing a two-day workshop on Strengthening of Child Protection System/Mechanisms for Representatives of PRIs/ULBs/Police/SIRD and other stakeholders of J&K, at Convention Centre, Srinagar, the LG said that some “conflict profiteers” used to brainwash J&K children and handover stones and guns in their hands. “We have decided to go tough against all these conflict profiteers and none of them will be spared,” the LG said.

He said that the administration is committed to handing over laptops to J&K’s children and shaping their future. He said that post-August 2019, all laws that were not applicable to J&K with regard to child protection were made applicable with the result Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) was re-framed, and a Rehabilitation policy for children was also made. “Focus has to be on the institutional care where a child should get home-like feeling,” the LG said, adding that the administration will ensure that no child is seen begging or working on the streets of J&K.

The LG said that children are getting addicted to drugs and the UT administration has announced a war against drugs and to make J&K drug free. “But administration alone can’t do it. We need the support of youth clubs, elders, civil society, and all other stakeholders,” he said.



(With inputs from KNO)