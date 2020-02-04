Kashmir
Complete inquiries within 3 months: Govt to depts
Srinagar, Feb 04: The government on Tuesday directed all the departments to monitor each departmental inquiry to ensure its completion within a period of three months and not more than six months in any case.
According to a circular issued by secretary, General Administration Department (GAD)—the government on Tuesday directed departments to conduct departmental enquiries in a time–bound manner and share their outcome with GAD.
“The administrative secretaries/heads of departments should take periodical review of the vigilance/ departmental enquiries pending at various stages and issued necessary directions, as may be required, to ensure their speedy completion,” read the circular.
“All concerned should be informed that processing Regular Departmental Action(RDA) cases in a timely manner is essential for good governance and a serious view will be taken on any delay even while processing cases,” the directive further states.
The government has taken serious note of violation of rules and procedures by officers while holding departmental enquiries.
“It has been noticed that the guidelines and procedures to be adopted in Regular Departmental Enquiries are still not being followed by the departments, in letter and spirit, which defeats the very purpose of investigation by the investigating agencies,” the circular states.
The GAD has slammed departments for using “delay tactics” to avoid conclusion of departmental enquiries in accordance with the rules. “In some cases, it has also been observed that after receiving of recommendations from the Investigating Agencies, the department instead of serving charge-sheet to the delinquent public servant(s) choose to appoint “Inquiry Officer” or constitute “Inquiry Committee” at their level to decide the matter, which is unnecessary, uncalled for and often seen as a delaying tactic to avoid conclusion of departmental enquiries in accordance with the rules. In many other cases, it has been observed that even after the conclusion of departmental proceedings, Government Orders/Orders are not issued,” the circular states.
The government has also reiterated guidelines to be followed by departments while conducting departmental inquiry. “The Investigating Agencies – Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) or J&K Crime Branch (CB), in many cases, recommend Regular Departmental Action against delinquent public servant(s) pursuant to which the departments are required to initiate departmental proceedings, in accordance with the procedures laid down in Rule 33 of J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956, and conclude the same in a time bound manner” reads the guideline.
The guidelines reveal that the matter should be critically examined to determine as to whether a case for initiation of departmental proceedings is made out or not.
“If need arises, clarifications/more inputs should be obtained from the Investigating Agency/GAD (Vigilance),” the circular states.
After the department arrives at a conclusion for initiation of departmental proceedings, according to the circular, Articles of Charge should be framed and served upon the delinquent officer/official.
“Adequate opportunity should be given to the charged officer/official to present his/her case in person or through an advocate, and should be given access to all records/documents related to the case and provide the same if so requested,” the circular states.
It states that adequate opportunity should be given to the charged officer/official to present his/her case in person or through an advocate, and should be given access to all records/documents related to the case.
“After receiving the reply to the charges framed against the officer/official, same should be analyzed critically to arrive at a conclusion whether an inquiry officer is required to be appointed to inquire into the charges so framed or not,” the circular states.
According to guidelines, an inquiry Officer should be appointed, with the approval of the competent authority, after arriving at a conclusion that such an inquiry is actually required. The inquiry officer should be given fixed time frame to complete the inquiry and submit the report.
“A presenting officer should also be appointed who would present the case, on behalf of the Government, before the Inquiry Officer,” it states.
The government has also directed that action should be initiated against inquiry officer if he/s he fails to complete the inquiry in a time bound manner. “The report of the inquiry officer should then be analyzed and examined carefully to arrive at a decision about either the exoneration of officer/official from the charges or penalty to be imposed in accordance with the rules with the approval of the Competent Authority,” the circular states.
Kashmir
Six months on, 2000 students await hostel facility at KU
Srinagar, Jan 04: Six months on, more than 2000 students of Kashmir University are going from pillar to post for the hostel accommodation.
In July last year, around 2000 students applied for hostel accommodation. Six months on the varsity is yet to provide them accommodation.
“I have applied for the hostel facility last year but the University is yet to issue a list. I come from Kulgam district and face immense hardships on reaching the university,” said a student.
Another student of the library science department said they talked to university officials but they sought some more time for releasing the list.
“I come from Tangdar which is a far off area. I zeroed in on the rented accommodation but the house owner is asking to pay in advance. He charges Rs 5000-8000 for one month and it is very difficult to manage such expenditure”, she said
An official of the university said they have only seven hostels which include four for girls and three for boys. “Every year around 2,000 girl students get admission in the university, of whom only 800-1000 get accommodation. Others have to find accommodation outside the campus”, he said.
Professor Ajaz Ahmad, Provost Kashmir University hostel, said since the internet was not available, it took them a while to prepare the preliminary list. “We provide accommodation to those students who live in far off areas. After finalizing the list, we will submit it to the university authorities for further clarification. Within a week the varsity will upload the accommodation list”, he said.
Kashmir
Show zero tolerance towards cultivation, sale of narcotics: FC Fin to officers
Jammu, Feb 04: Financial Commissioner, Finance, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Tuesday emphasised the officers of Excise department to show zero tolerance towards cultivation and sale of narcotics in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Dr. Mehta was speaking at a review meeting of J&K Excise department.
All the Excise and Taxation Officers from both the divisions participated in the meeting through video conferencing.
Financial Commissioner directed the officers to take the task of curbing the drug menace in an absolute mission mode.”It is our moral, ethical and social responsibility to nip this evil completely for the sake of the posterity”, he maintained. He asserted that youth is the greatest capital of any society and we can’t allow our youngsters to go haywire.
Dr. Mehta asked the officers to make sincere efforts and use satellite imagery and other modern technology to effectively deal with this challenge. In this regard, he suggested for taking full advantage of information and data available with other government departments. He underscored the need for developing a permanent structure of information sharing mechanism with organisations like Narcotics Bureau etc.
The FC suggested the officers to go through the excise policies being implemented in other parts of the country so that necessary amendments could be brought in J&K’s Policy for better results. He asked the department to make inter-department transfers between Excise and State Taxes departments a regular feature for promoting a transparent and effective system.
He directed the concerned to equip every district with the necessary enforcement infrastructure as per the requirements. He assured of extending full support in terms of providing the requisite men and machinery for making the results visible on ground.
The meeting was informed that during the current fiscal the department has collected a revenue of about Rs. 1,104 crore by way of levying excise duties and Rs. 728 crore by way of toll tax.
It was further informed that the department conducted 4,263 raids during this period arresting 141 persons involved in illicit trade. Besides, the department has destroyed poppy and cannabis cultivation on an aggregate of about 5000 kanal of land besides seizing 446 Kg of Charas, 826 Kg of polythene, 4,625 bottles of proscribed drugs with imposition of a fine of Rs 55.62 lakh till December, 2019.
Pertinently, after the abolition of toll tax the department is imposing excise duty besides looking after 7 distilleries, 3 breweries and 12 bottling plants with the manpower of 260 persons presently working in the department. It is also enforcing strict vigil and surveillance over illicit trade of narcotics and bootlegging across J&K.
Kashmir
Strictly adhere to guidelines to manage Coronovirus suspects: Dir SKIMS to staff
Srinagar, Feb 4: Director Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Prof. A.G. Ahangar on Tuesday directed SKIMS staff to strictly adhere to the guidelines for the isolation, detection and further management of the Coronovirus suspects.
He was speaking at a session held by the Department of Microbiology, SKIMS organized to disseminate information regarding the outbreak of Coronovirus related respiratory illness.
The disease that has started from Wuhan, China has created an alert all over the world with WHO declaring it as a Global Emergency.
According to a press release issued, Director Ahangar directed SKIMS staff to adhere strictly to the guidelines for the isolation, detection and further management of the suspects as well as confirmed cases of this virulent virus related respiratory distress syndromes.
The Director expressed his strong determination and will to fight the epidemic with all the logistics available and assured his unrelenting support to the treating staff members upfront in the line of risks and exposures to this dreaded Noval Corona Viral epidemic.
He particularly emphasised the initiatives and measures outlined by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India, Health & Medical Education Department of Union Territory of J&K with the strict instructions from Chief Secretary, B.V.R Subrahmanyam and Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Atal Dulloo and other Nodal agencies in combating the epidemic.
Medical Superintendent, SKIMS appraised the august gathering about steps which SKIMS had made in this direction. CME was attended by Faculty, Nursing staff, Technical staff and Officials of SKIMS.
Earlier, Senior Resident Dr. Lina elaborated about Coronovirus etiology, modes of spread, prevention and guidelines for healthcare workers. The session was Chaired by Dr. Rafi Jan, Professor General Medicine and Prof. Farooq Ahmad Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS. Dr. Bashir Fomda highlighted purpose of the presentation.
SKIMS in has already issued advisory in the public interest which is available on the website of the SKIMS as well as established helpline for this purpose on contact number 0194-2403679 that is being run through the Control Room of SKIMS 24×7 and also identified infrastructure and the manpower with equipment for combating both Corona Virus and H1N1 related respiratory illnesses at large.
Latest News
2 militants, 1 CRPF man killed in Srinagar gunfight
Srinagar: Two militants and a CRPF man were killed in a brief encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday...
Despite improvement in weather, only one-way traffic on Sgr-Jmu highway
SRINAGAR: Despite considerable improvement in the weather, only one-way traffic will continue till further orders on 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway,...
PM announces setting up of Ram Temple trust in LS
The Union Cabinet has given its nod to set up a trust for the construction of a Ram Temple in...
Whether we are still a democracy: Priyanka Gandhi on J&K ex-CMs detention
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, on Wednesday, tore into the Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the continuing house arrest of...