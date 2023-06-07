SRINAGAR: As Kashmir valley is witnessing clear weather conditions, the Meteorological Department has advised growers to carry out farming activities till the morning of June 12.

Here is the detailed forecast issued by the MeT office on Wednesday:

𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩:

● 𝙏𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮: Mainly Clear. A brief spell of Rain/thunder/Lightning MAY occur at some places towards late afternoon/evening, although chances are less. .

● 4-12𝙩𝙝: Mainly Dry but a brief spell of Shower/Thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Gradual Increase in temperature.

𝙊𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙡𝙡, 𝙉𝙊 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙈𝙖𝙟𝙤𝙧 𝙍𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙡 12𝙩𝙝 June.

● 𝘼𝘿𝙑𝙄𝙎𝙊𝙍𝙔

1. Farmers are advised to carry out all farm operations from today till 12th early morning as rain May occur anytime in the evening.

2. Stay Informed. Follow traffic advisories.

3. People can plan outdoor activities this weekend and next week as Risk of Rain is Less.