Come New Year, Kashmir will come alive with skiing, ice skating

Srinagar: Leaving behind tumultuous summer, Kashmir is all set to roll the red carpet for tourists this fall.

From white Christmas to snow skating, Jammu and Kashmir has gone all out to resurrect winter tourism after one and half years.

Last week’s snowfall has created a feel-good factor among domestic tourists. Many tourist groups have started arriving in Kashmir to enjoy snow

“We are planning certain programmes to increase the footfall of tourists on the eve of Christmas and New Year. Right now there is not much snow. But we are on job to promote winter tourism,” Director Tourism Department, Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani told The Kashmir Monitor.

Skiing, ice skating, and other programmes have been lined up for tourists on the eve of Christmas and New Year.

“Registration has already begun for skiing programmes. Two batches have already completed the skiing training. The sports events shall take place once there is adequate snowfall in Gulmarg,” Wani said.

Director Tourism said the department has also launched a publicity blitzkrieg outside Kashmir to instill confidence among the tourists.

“We will participate in travel marts and events during winter. We are planning to sell Kashmir at a bigger level this year to ensure a good tourist season next year,” he said.

Travel agents and tour operators too have chipped in and slashed rates to lure budget tourists.

“We have slashed the rates by than 30 percent to make our packages affordable for visitors. Besides multiple services have been added to make the Kashmir visit memorable and enjoyable,” said Umar Ahmad, a travel agent.

Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) said the tourist enquiries have increased after the snowfall.

“We are hoping for a good season as enquiries have started coming. Our travel agents will also start promotional activities in the coming months,” said Farooq Kuthoo, president of TAAK