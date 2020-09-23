Cluster University’s `incompetence’ mars career of several hundred students in Kashmir

Srinagar: Hundreds of undergraduate terminal semester students of Cluster University are staring at a bleak future as authorities are dragging their feet on declaring results.

Undergraduate students of Cluster University have applied for various post-graduate programmes at Kashmir University. However, the University of Kashmir has told the students to submit the results by September 27, otherwise, they will not be considered for PG programmes despite cracking the entrance test.

The online examinations and assessments of the undergraduate terminal semester concluded on August 27. Almost a month on, Cluster has not declared their results despite colleges submitting their award rolls.

Cluster University, sources said, may declare the result only after October 10, which will make the students ineligible for post-graduate programmes at Kashmir University.

“We have given online examination in August and colleges have also checked out assessments. We checked out with college authorities, they have already submitted awards of our marks to the university,” said Masuma Raza, an undergraduate student.

Another student, Ifra Niyaz said Kashmir University will not include the students in the selection list unless they submit the result sheet.

“University will not consider us for selection even if we secure a good score. KU has set September 27 deadline. Officials at Cluster University said the result will not be declared before October 10,” she said.

Director Admission, Kashmir University, Professor Farooq Ahmad Mir said students are only eligible for post-graduate programmes only after they clear their graduation. “Many students have not submitted their graduation results and they will not be selected. We have allowed these students to appear in the entrance examination. They will be selected only when they submit their results,” he said.

Mir noted they cannot withhold the result of 27000 students for the sake of a few hundred boys and girls. “We are starting classes of our new batch from the 2nd week of October and if we delay their result it will create many problems,” he said.

Controller Examination Cluster University, Dr. Khurshid Ahmad told The Kashmir Monitor that they cannot declare the result because awards are not completed yet.

“Students have asked for the provisional results but it is not possible. Two colleges have submitted their awards. Awards of other colleges are still pending. We cannot declare the result of one and keep other pending,” he said.