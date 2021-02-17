Class 10th, 12th results after two weeks: BOSE

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) is likely to declare annual regular results of 10th and 12th standard after two weeks.

BOSE chairman, Veena Pandita said that the Board is going to declare the results of both the classes after two week.

“We will try to declare the results as early as possible and most probably the results would be declared after two weeks,” she said.

On asking about the delay in declaring results, Pandita said that the results got delayed because the Board couldn’t allow huge number of students to appear in the exams keeping in view the COVID-19 threat.

“In order to avoid students getting infected and observing government recommended Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s), a very few students were allowed to appear for the exams in one particular room,” she said.

Pandita also said, “Like previous years we were allowing up to 300 students to appear in the examination in a one hall, but this year the situation was entirely different and that is one of the major reasons for delay in declaring results.”

She said that as of now BOSE was not fully prepared for declaring the results of 10th and 12th standard.

Earlier, on January-22, the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered re-opening of all government and private schools in Jammu and Kashmir in a staggered manner for physical academic activities.

In Jammu, the schools reopened on February-8 while in Kashmir division, the schools are scheduled to be reopening on March-1-2021 for physical academic activities—(KNO)