A 77 year old man from Pampore hamlet of Pulwama district is keeping the tradition alive by running one of the last ox-driven traditional oil mills operating in Kashmir.

PHOTO BY UMAR GANIE/KM

Ghulam Mohammad Wani, known as Mum Wani, a resident of Namblabal Pampore has been associated with the profession since the last six decades after he learned it from his parents and grandparents.

PHOTO BY UMAR GANIE/KM

Wani said that with his death the century’s old profession will also die as nobody in the locality or his family is taking any interest in it.

PHOTO BY UMAR GANIE/KM

Wani said people prefer to buy market oil and demand for manually extracted oil is very less but there are some customers who still prefer to use this extracted oil.

PHOTO BY UMAR GANIE/KM