Chadoora gunfight: Militant captured alive, operation over

by Monitor News Bureau 0
File Photo

Budgam: A militant has been captured alive in the ongoing operation at Chadoora area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said Friday.

They said that a militant (identity withheld) has been caught alive in the ongoing operation at Chadoora area of Budgam. “The search operation over, ” he told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

Earlier, the official had said that firing has stopped from the both sides while searches were on. Earlier, a gunfight raged after police, army’s 53 RR and 181 bn CRPF launched a cordon on the specific input about presence of one to two militants in an open field.

“The militants were cornered from all sides and an encounter broke out,” officials said—(KNO)

