Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to issue date sheet for Class 10, 12 soon.

CBSE has already announced that final exams for these classes will begin on February 15, 2023.

This year, CBSE Board Exams 2023 will be conducted only once, and not two times like last year due to COVID.

The date sheet when released will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and also on cbse.nic.in. The admit card will be released in due course of time.

The Board will conduct the practical exams from January 1, 2023 at various exam centres across the country and abroad.

CBSE has announced that in 2023, there will be only one board exam instead of two-term exams for both Classes 10 and 12. These exams will begin in mid-February.