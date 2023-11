Jammu, Nov. 15: Thirty-three people were killed and at least 22 others injured when a bus they were traveling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Assar Doda.

Official sources told that so far, 33 fatalities have been confirmed and 22 others have been injured in the accident involving the bus bearing number Jk02CN-6555.

Soon after the accident, locals and authorities started massive rescue operations.

“More details are awaited”.

(With inputs from GNS).