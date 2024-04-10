Budgam youth’s body fished out from Jhelum

Srinagar, April 09: The body of a 19-year-old youth, who jumped into river Jhelum near the Rajbagh area of Srinagar last evening, was retrieved Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

An official said the body of Momin Bhat (19) son of Gulam Ahmad Bhat of Budgam was retrieved from Jhelum today afternoon.

He said that he had jumped in Jhelum last evening, following which a search operation was launched, however, it was later called off due to darkness.

“Body was shifted to a nearby hospital and will be handed over to family after legal formalities,” the official said.