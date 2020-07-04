by Monitor News Desk < 1 min read

Bride dies two days after wedding in south Kashmir

Representational picture

Srinagar: In a tragic incident, a newlywed bride died of heart attack two days after her marriage in Frisal area of Yaripora in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The deceased identified as Firdousa Akhter, daughter of Abdul Rehman Bhat of Redwani Kulgam complained of severe chest pain.

 

“She was shifted to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to SKIMS Soura where doctors declared her brought dead.”

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the matter. “We have registered a case but prima facie it looks like a natural death. A cardiac arrest most likely,” a police official said. (KNO)

