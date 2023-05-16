SRINAGAR: On a breezy evening, by the Jhelum, a group of youngsters test their biking skills under the shade of pine trees. Dazzling lights with cars zoom passing through the newly laid road create the charm of Mumbai’s famous Necklace Road.

Welcome to Srinagar’s Jhelum River Front. An important feature of Srinagar Smart City, the Leftriver Front from Lal Mandi to Zero Bridge is redefining the urban spaces in the valley.

Boulevard is passe', Jhelum Riverfront is the new hangout 3

Cycling tracks, walking spaces, cafes, an amphitheater, public convenience, parking arcades, green zones et al are part of the Jhelum Riverfront also known as the Rajbagh River Front.

For the first time, walking by the Jhelum has been revived in Srinagar. Morning and evening walkers throng the Riverfront to enjoy the cold breeze and relive the good old memories. Even the famed Boulevard now pales before the Jhelum Riverfront.

“We have created a lot of cycling tracks and walkways on Jhelum banks. Plus green spaces have also been created. Cafes, public spaces, and toilets have been set up on modern lines. This entire 3-kilometer stretch is tactile,” Athar Amir Khan, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) told The Kashmir Monitor.

Srinagar’s Jhelum River Front has been divided into two components to cover a wider area and restore the pristine glory of the city. The first stretch is from Zero Bridge to Amira Kadal and the second is from Amira Kadal to Chattabal via the old city.

“The first stretch is complete and it will be inaugurated in four-five days. We had to put in a lot of hard work for this stretch. Slope stabilization and stone pitching has been properly done. We have strengthened the banks from the flood management point of view. That is been the most extensive work. It took us a lot of time. The end product is before you,” said Khan.

The highlight of the project is the floral décor and picket fences towards the river with footlights. “The illumination part has been taken care of. We have also created on-street and off-street parking spaces,” said Khan.

Extensive plazas and amphitheaters have been created where people can sit and enjoy the musical. “We are making space available for cafes. It will be run on a PPP basis. It will be allotted to the highest bidder. He will set up some kiosks but only after our approval,” he said.

Work on the Amira Kadal-Chattabal River Front has also been put on the fast track. The government is trying to revive the water transport and restore the ancient temples and shrines in the old city.

“There are 40 to 45 Ghats which we are restoring. They will be used for water transport. Plus we are also restoring the historic sites including shrines and temples. It is a huge project,” said Khan.