Mumbai: Ending speculations, cricketer Shubhman Gill has confirmed that he is dating Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a talk show hosted by Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’, Shubhman was asked if he is dating Sara Ali Khan, and he smiled and said “Maybe”. Sonam kept pulling his leg and said “Sara ka Sara sach bolo”, to which he replied by saying “Sara Ka Sara Sach bol diya hai”.

Later in the same show when he was asked who is the fittest actor in Bollywood, Shubhman said Sara without giving any second thought.

A few days ago pictures of the rumored couple having a meal at a restaurant in Mumbai went viral. Many people trolled Shubhman for dating girls with the name ‘Sara’ as it was rumored that he was in an alleged relationship with Sara Tendulkar daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, though it was not official.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is shooting for her next movie Ae Watan Mere Watan co-starring Varun Dhawan.