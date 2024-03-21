Body Found in Anantnag Identified as Banihal Resident

A body found at Watnard village in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag has been identified to be an individual from Banihal.

An official in the knowhow of things told GNS that a body was sighted by some passersby lying in Watnard village in Kokernag.

“A police team reached the site and took the body into its possession for medico-legal formalities,” the official said, adding, “After initial assessment the body has come out to be of one Muzaffar Ahmad Shaan, son of Abdul Gani, a resident of Nowgam Banihal.

“Inquest proceedings into the matter have been initiated,” the official added. (GNS)

