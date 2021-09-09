‘Blue revolution’: J&K introduces tech-driven ‘biofloc system’ to boost fish production

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has introduced a technology-driven `biofloc system’ to boost fish production in the union territory.

`Biofloc system’ is a novel technique to recycle nutrients and convert those into fish feed.

An official document accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveals that seven units have been established in Jammu and Kashmir so far. The government is planning to “motivate farmers to adopt this technology”.

Figures reveal that Ministry of Fisheries released Rs 5.22 crore in the last financial year for establishing fish units. . The total outlay from the central poll is Rs 12.75 crore.

The department of fisheries had planned to set up 186 trout units, 37 carp units, and seven biofloc units at an estimated cost of Rs 4.78 crore in J&K. Official figures reveal that there are around 15500 fishermen in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said the department is promoting and inviting the farmers to adopt this technology for better fish production at a very low cost.

“We will come up with more such units in coming years. This technology has been introduced for the first time in Kashmir. Many farmers are hesitant. We are conducting awareness sessions to motivate and encourage farmers to adopt technology,” he said.

Considered as the new “blue revolution”, Biofloc is a profitable method of fish farming. It has become very popular across the world. This technology helps to convert toxic materials as Ammonia, Nitrate, and Nitrite into fish feed.

Through this technology, fish farmers can conserve feed inputs and utilize wastewater during production by letting beneficial bacterial colonies and proliferate in culture water.

J&K produces around 21000 metric tonnes of fish every year. They include 650 MT of trout. Plus 13.25 million trout seeds and 62.50 million carp/other seeds are also produced every year. J&K is the leading trout producer in the country and accounts for about 71% of the country’s trout production.

In order to extend the trout seed to other potential states the Department during the last year exported 7.5 lakh eyed ova to states like Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Bhimtal (Uttrakhand) which is a Coldwater Fisheries Research Institute of ICAR for introduction into their waters.