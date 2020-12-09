by Monitor News Desk

Blast in Baramulla market, four civilians injured

Representational picture

Srinagar: Suspected militants hurled a grenade in Singpora Bazaar area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday morning.

Official sources said that militants attacked security forces by lobbing a grenade however it missed the intended target and exploded on the road.

In this incident, four civilians were injured and shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

A police officer said that they were verifying whether it was a grenade or something else.

Also Read

Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)

Subscribe to The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to our email newsletter for useful tips and valuable resources, sent out every Tuesday.


Leave a Reply