Blast in Baramulla market, four civilians injured

Srinagar: Suspected militants hurled a grenade in Singpora Bazaar area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday morning.

Official sources said that militants attacked security forces by lobbing a grenade however it missed the intended target and exploded on the road.

In this incident, four civilians were injured and shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

A police officer said that they were verifying whether it was a grenade or something else.

Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)