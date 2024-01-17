Bigg Boss 17 Elimination: The seventeenth edition of India’s most prominent reality show, Bigg Boss, has been enthralling audiences since its debut in October of the previous year. Over the course of this season, the innovative team behind Bigg Boss 17 has consistently heightened the entertainment quotient to keep their devoted viewers engaged. Throughout the ongoing season, the creative minds responsible for the show have maintained a steadfast commitment to enhancing the overall enjoyment for the audience.

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain’s Physical Fight

This week on Bigg Boss 17, the housemates are split into two groups for the nominations task. One team includes Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Srikanth Mashettey, while the other team is made up of Isha Malviya, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Ayesha Khan.

In the episode that aired on Tuesday, Vicky Jain and his group subjected Munawar Faruqui and his teammates to some challenges. Mannara was the first contestant to leave the buzzer, followed by Munawar, Abhishek, and Arun. In tonight’s episode on January 17, Vicky and his team will experience the challenges and tests. But before that happens, there will be a heated argument between Vicky and Munawar.

Will Munawar Faruqui Be Evicted From Bigg Boss 17?

After the release of the precap video, Munawar Faruqui’s supporters have taken to social media to express their backing for him, criticizing Vicky Jain for his actions against their favorite contestant. However, online users are also pondering the possibility of Munawar facing elimination from Bigg Boss 17 or if the show’s authorities will take action against him for engaging in physical altercations with Vicky.

The uncertainty surrounding Munawar’s fate on the show has sparked discussions and speculations among fans, adding to the suspense and anticipation for the upcoming developments in Bigg Boss 17.

