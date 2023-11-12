Srinagar, November 12: Sahtiya Akademi award winning poet Prof. Naseem Shafaie’s latest poetry collection titled ‘Bae Vanith Zani Kas’ was released during a function held at the Tagore Hall here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The book was released during the annual ‘Kashir Conference’ of the Adbee Markaz Kamraz (AMK). ‘Bae Vanith Zani Kas’ was released in the presence of several dignitaries including Vice Chancellor Cluster University Prof. Qayyum Husain, AMK patron Dr. Rafeeq Masoodi, AMK president M Amin Bhat, Prof. Shad Ramzan and Prof. Farooq Fayaz among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Naseem Shafaie said: “Today’s day is very important for me because my book is being released under the aegis of AMK. The AMK is not just an organisation but a movement and I feel proud to be associated with it.”

She especially thanked the publisher of her book ‘Bae Vanith Zani Kas’ and family members for their support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Shahida Shabnam and Dr Shahnawaz Muntazir presented papers on her latest poetry collection.

“Prof. Naseem Shafaie’s poetry has been translated into English, German, Urdu, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi and Telugu. Her new collection looks poised to further elevate her stature among Kashmir’s contemporary poets. Naseem Shafaie’s new book is thematically rich and her range varies from the candid expression of love for the beloved that may include mother, son, daughter, husband and maybe a lover,” said Dr Shahnawaz Muntazir.

M Amin Bhat, president AMK, described Prof. Shafaie as the ‘Habba Khatoon of present age’ who had contributed immensely to the literature during the past 40 years.

It is pertinent to mention that Prof. Shafaie has previously published two poetry collections. ‘Derche Machrith’ (Open Windows) was published in 1999. Her second collection ‘Na Thsay Na Aks’ (Neither Shadow Nor Reflection, 2009) won the 2011 Sahitya Akademi Award for Kashmiri making Prof. Shafaie the first Kashmiri woman to win the prize. ‘Na Thsay Na Aks’ was also among the eight winners of the inaugural Tagore Literature Award in 2009.

Meanwhile, Prof. Shad Ramzan’s book ‘Shariat teh Sharah’ was also released on the occasion.

The AMK also launched its new website during its annual function with an aim to promote Kashmiri language and literature.