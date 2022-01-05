Umar Raiz’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary has joined the chorus against the alleged discrimination in the Big Boss.

“Bigg Boss be fair with Umar, Yes pushing, hitting is not allowed in Bigg Boss house but during the task, there is always an attempt by the competitors to instigate which leads to heated arguments or pushing doesn’t mean violation as Bigg Boss always repeats play task with motivation @ColorsTV,” he tweeted.

Umar Riaz survived eviction after the audience voted against it. Bigg Boss had left it to the audience to decide whether Umar should be evicted.

Umar had been nominated for elimination after he pushed Pratik Sehajpal into the pool. In the promo, Big Boss said it is disgraceful that people are flouting the rules at the final stages of the game

Though he has survived, the danger is far from over. Salman Khan will decide his punishment in the coming `Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode.

Umar Riaz with his parents

Umar Riaz has made a lot of headlines recently given his roller-coaster ride in Bigg Boss 15. Doctor by profession Umar is the brother of Bigg Boss 13’s runner-up Asim Riaz.

His fight with Simba Nagpal who pushed him into a swimming pool and called him an ‘aantankwadi‘ was something that revealed the ugly side of the reality show.

The incident did not go down well with Umar’s fans who took to Twitter to voice their concern. `Justice for Umar Riaz’ was trending on social media after the incident.

Later netizens rallied around Umar Riaz after he faced slurs in Bigg Boss. It began during a press meet in Bigg Boss house. Karan Kundrra called Umar a ‘gadha’ (donkey). Later Karan Kundrra finally apologized to J&K doctor-turned model for calling him names on the show.

Amidst all this, Umar has been in the news for his link-up with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Saba Khan.

Later Saba broke her silence in a bid to put speculations to rest. “Even during the promotions, we were together and since then I have known him well and we share a strong bond. I won’t say that we both are dating. We both aren’t dating, but we like each other as human beings,” she said.

Last week, a Mumbai-based designer has filed a case against Umar Riaz for not crediting his clothing label.

Faizan Ansari was responsible for providing the branded clothes to Umar for Bigg Boss. All the branded clothes of Umar were supplied by Faizan Ansari.

Earlier, social media users called out `Colors TV’ for allegedly harassing Umar Riaz in Bigg Boss.

Last month, Asim Riaz announced that he will be releasing his new song soon, which will be dedicated to his brother Umar. He announced that the song will be out on January 1sand is featuring @roachkillaofficial. “Tera Bhai” for our brother @umarriazz91… Full song out on 01.01.2022 on my youtube channel. Get ready squad this one is gonna make you’ll groove,” he tweeted.