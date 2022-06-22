SRINAGAR: Top Jammu and Kashmir IAS officer has blown the lid off a fake WhatsApp Display Picture (DP) scam aimed to loot gullible citizens.

Secretary tribal affairs department Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary wrote to cyber police after an imposter used his image as DP on a fake WhatsApp number to extract money from the people.

“A Cyber Criminal using number 8105819214 and my pic is sending messages to my colleagues and friends seeking financial help. Request @KashmirPolice @Cyberpolicekmr for strict action. Thanks,” Dr. Shahid tweeted.

Cyber police, Kashmir, immediately swung into action and issued an advisory cautioning people against online fraudsters. “Fraudsters are using fake WhatsApp DP to impersonate high profile government officers or dignitaries,” police said.

Police said the modus operandi of fraudsters includes procuring photos of the government officers from open source internet. “Create a WhatsApp account on the virtual number or fake SIM card. Upload the government officer’s photo as DP on the WhatsApp number. Send messages to people demanding financial or administrative favors. Ask users to transfer money or purchase online gift vouchers,” police said.

Cyber police also listed precautionary measures to foil the designs of fraudsters.

“Don’t reply to the messages received from unknown WhatsApp users. Don’t transfer money or purchase online gift vouchers. Don’t share banking details like a credit card, debit card, OT, CVV number, or any password on WhatsApp. Don’t install any remote access app. Don’t click on any suspicious link. Secure your WhatsApp account by enabling two-factor verification available in WhatsApp settings. Be aware, be safe,” police said