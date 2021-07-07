Baseer Khan inaugurates J&K Premier League at Green Valley School Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today inaugurated Jammu Kashmir Premier League cricket tournament here at Green Valley School Illahi Bagh Srinagar.

The tournament is being organised by the INS in collaboration with Green Valley Educational Institute.

While inaugurating the tournament, Advisor said that this will provide an opportunity for the sportspersons from Jammu and Kashmir to showcase their talent and compete with the best of the lot.

He said that it is high time that we garner the talent of our youth and build sportsmanship characters in them.

Advisor further said that the Government was committed to provide National level sports infrastructure with a view to organise high end competition in the UT to harness the potential of budding sportspersons. He said that due to the encouragement being provided by the Government to the sportspersons, the youth of the UT have excelled in the sports activities.

Advisor Baseer Khan thanked Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for guidance and said that his enthusiasm has lead to such an important event in Shehr e Khas and said that the Lieutenant Governor has also planned to uplift and build sports infrastructure across the UT. He also said that the LG is personally looking after the problems faced by youth and is very keen in uplifting them and chanellising their energy towards constructive activities.

Advisor further added that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have immense potential and will make their mark at national and international level, once provided an opportunity.

Advisor further directed that COVID 19 precautions and health advisories and SOP’s be strictly followed for the safety of all.