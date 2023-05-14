Srinagar, May 14 : In a significant development, the northern railways is all set to start work on the 50-kilometers Baramulla- Uri stretch in Kashmir, for which tenders have been floated, officials said on Sunday.

Once the project is completed, the border area of Uri will get connected with the railways.

A top railway official said that Northern Railways is mulling to begin Final Location Survey (FLS) for new Baramulla-Uri line and for which proposals are being invited by the Ministry.

“Tenders have been floated for Engineering survey work of a Railway line/roadway using modern survey techniques such as Aerial Survey (Aerial Photogrammetric survey or Aerial LIDAR) and DGPS (Differential Global Positioning System) levelling and creation of DEM”, he said.

He said that the overall track from Baramulla to Uri will be 50 kilometres, he said.

Talking to KNO, Chief Area Manager (CAM) Kashmir Railways, Saqib Yousuf also confirmed the development. He said it is good news for the entire Kashmir. Pertinently, the government has stated that Kashmir will be connected with Kanyakumari through rail link—(KNO)