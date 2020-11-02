Attack on BJP leader in Ganderbal : Three militant associates arrested

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police Monday claimed to have cracked the militant attack case where in the militants targeted the house of BJP’s district vice president for Ganderbal district, Ghulam Qadir in which a militant and police constable was also killed, stating that three more militant associates involved in the act have been arrested. The police said arms and ammunition has also been recovered from the arrested trio.

On October 6 this year, militants attacked the house of BJP leader at Nunner, Ganderbal in which one militant Shabir Ahmed Shah of Tral, Pulwama and police constable Muhammad Altaf were killed.

A police spokesman in a statement issued here said that accordingly FIR No 209 of 2020 u/s 302 IPC ,13,16,18 UA(P)A and 7/27 IA Act ,PS Ganderbal was registered and investigation set into motion.

“During investigation involvement of one Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh of Serch (Hospital Security Guard) Ganderbal was unraveled. However, the subject upon questioning tried to dodge the investigation agency. Technical details sought through ESU revealed some startling facts and sustained questioning of the subject on 30th October 2020 revealed that he was an active member of HM and had been instrumental in the attack,” the police spokesman said in a statement.

He said that accordingly Sheikh was arrested and on his disclosure one pistol ,one Pistol Magzine with 3 rounds of ammunition and some Pakistani flags were recovered by police.

“During sustained questioning the Sheikh disclosed two other associates namely Hilal Ahmad Mir of Bernbugh Kangan ,working as ATM Guard at SKIMS, and Asif Ahmad Mir of Serch Ganderbal (Private Security Guard at SMHS)who were also arrested and one more Chinese pistol and ammunition, two detonators , Pakistani flags and other incriminating material was recovered at their instance,” the statement said, adding that “All the three had come in contact with militant operatives in South Kashmir and were tasked by him to prepare a kill list of local political workers and attack them.,” the statement added. Police said that more arrests are likely to be made in the case—(KNO)