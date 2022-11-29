Srinagar, Nov 29: Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the coldest night of the season at minus 2.2 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature continued to settle below freezing point in the Valley as majority of stations recorded sub-zero temperature.

Details available said that the minimum temperature at world famous ski-resort, Gulmarg recorded minus 1.5 degree Celsius in the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a temperature of minus 2.4 degree Celsius.

The mercury in Kokernag in South Kashmir settled at minus 0.1 degree Celsius while in Qazigund the minimum temperature was recorded a low of minus 1.8 degree Celsius.

Pertinently, the weatherman has predicted dry spell till December 07, stating that there is no forecast of any wet spell during next over one week—(KNO)