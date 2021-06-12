As infections drop, routine elective surgeries resume in non-COVID hospitals across Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to resume routine elective surgeries in the non-COVID hospitals across the valley.

This follows a significant drop in COVID positive cases across the valley.

The elective surgeries were stopped after the cases surged in the second wave of COVID-19.

“In the interest of better patient care, it is impressed upon all Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents & Block Medical Officers under the Administrative control of this Directorate to resume conducting of elective routine surgeries in their respective Non-COVID health institutions forthwith in view of the decline in the number of COVID-19 positive cases reported from across Kashmir Division,” reads the latest order issued by the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir.

The order states that all the necessary precautions, guidelines & Standard Operating Procedures issued by competent authorities from time to time.

“They must be adhered to while performing surgeries in the interest of the safety of patients as well as healthcare workers,” it says.

Dr. Mir Mushtaq Spokesperson Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK)told The Kashmir Monitor that the OPDs are already functional in the non-COVID hospitals.

“Elective surgeries were earlier stopped due to the staggering increase in COVID positive patients. With the gradual decline, we have now resumed the services. However, the decision regarding the denotification of COVID designated hospitals to start non-COVID OPDs will be taken at an appropriate time after looking into all aspects of the COVID and how the virus behaves,” Mir said.

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 906 fresh covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day count in 63 days, even as 17 more people succumbed to the virus during the time,

Out of which, 244 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 662 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 305772.