Army officer injured in north Kashmir gunfight

Srinagar: An Army Major has been injured in the ongoing encounter in Yadipora area of Pattan in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Official sources said that the Army major of 29 RR was injured in the initial exchange of gunfight between militants and armed forces in Pattan. He has been shifted to 92 Base hospital for treatment.

Intense exchange of firing is going on when this report was being filed.

Earlier, according to the reports, a joint team of Police, Army’s RR 29 and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Yadipora.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.(GNS)