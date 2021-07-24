Arms license case: Searched 40 locations in J&K and Delhi, says CBI

Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said it carried out searches in 40 locations in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi in connection with cases related to alleged irregularities in the “bulk” issuance of arms licenses to non-residents on forged documents, officials here said.

In a statement, the premier investigation agency said searches were conducted at around 40 locations including at Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur, Rajouri, Anantnag, Baramulla, Delhi at the official and residential premises of certain then public servants including IAS and KAS Officers (some then DM, or ADM etc), around 20 gun houses and dealers in an on-going investigation of a case related to arms license racket.

It is alleged that then public servants in cahoots with other accused issued arms licenses to non-residents of erstwhile state in violation of rules and received illegal gratification.

The Rajasthan ATS had unearthed the scandal in 2017 and had arrested over 50 people for their alleged involvement in the illegal issuance of arms licenses. According to the ATS, over 3,000 permits were granted allegedly in the name of Army personnel.

Based on ATS findings, the then J&K Governor N N Vohra had handed over the matter to the CBI.

“CBI had registered two cases on the request of J & K Government and further Notification from Government of India, and taken over the investigation of two FIRs i.e No.18 of 2018 dated 17.05.2018 earlier registered at Police Station Vigilance Organisation Kashmir (VOK) and FIR No. 11 of 2018 dated 17.05.2018 of Police Station Vigilance Organisation Jammu (VOJ) on the allegations of bulk issuance of arms licenses in the erstwhile State of J & K during the period 2012 to 2016,” the CBI statement reads.

“It was alleged that more than 2.78 lakh arms licenses were issued to the non-entitled persons. CBI also collected documents pertaining to the issuance of said armed licenses allegedly spread over 22 districts of J&K,” it said, adding, “During investigation and scrutiny of documents, the role of certain gun dealers was found who in connivance with the public servants i.e. the then DM and ADM of concerned District had allegedly issued such illegal arms licenses to the ineligible persons.

It was also alleged that the persons who got these licenses were not residents of the places from where the said arms licenses were issued.” Investigation is continuing, the CBI added.