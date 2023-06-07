Priced at US$3,499, the Vision Pro stirred lively discussion on Chinese social media. While many internet users marvelled at the design and functionalities of the gadget seen in Apple’s introduction video, some also questioned its practicality.

ADVERTISEMENT

With its premium pricing, the Vision Pro is unlikely to be a key driving force in China’s AR and virtual reality (VR) device market, according to a report published by research firm IDC on Tuesday.

However, the Vision Pro is likely to push Chinese companies to expand production of their own AR and VR devices, resulting in upgrades in the industry supply chain and reduced costs in the next two to three years, according to the IDC report.

The Apple device is also expected to encourage the use of more AR and VR technologies in workplaces, breaking the stereotype of it being an entertainment device, IDC said.

The mainland Chinese market is currently led by ByteDance’s Pico, which held a 43 per cent share last year, followed by DPVR at 36 per cent, according to research firm Counterpoint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other local tech companies are also eying expansion into the segment. Chinese smartphone maker Oppo last week launched its first mixed reality headset with joystick controllers for developers.

Apple’s new product is a “powerful shot in the arm” for the AR and VR ecosystem, said Huang Zhuang, CEO of Shenzhen-based VR content developer Naochuanyue.

“It has opened the eyes of people outside the industry to the possibilities of [extended reality]. For the whole supply chain, Apple has shown its goal, which is to reduce costs as a next step,” he said.

Huang added that his company, which develops VR content such as video games and training apps, is looking forward to developing spatial computing content for the new device.

“Although we haven’t seen the real thing yet, with Apple’s experience and a reasonable positioning, I must say this is indeed a recreation of the iPhone moment,” he said.