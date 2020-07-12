Anupam Kher’s mother, brother test COVID positive

Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher has shared that his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher and two other family members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor took to social media to share the health update. He also revealed that he had tested negative for the virus.

“This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece in spite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed,” Anupam Kher tweeted along with a short video.

He took to Instagram to explain the symptoms his mother started showing.

“I would like to inform friends, well-wishers and everyone else that I had taken my mother for a check-up yesterday, as she had been experiencing loss of appetite. On doctor’s recommendation, we took her for CT Scan to rule out any medical issue. Upon testing, she was found mildly Covid +,” he wrote.

Kher continued: “Owing to her age, we have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. She is doing fine. Three other members (my brother, his wife and my niece) have also tested mildly positive. I got myself tested as well and I have tested negative. The family has self-quarantined themselves and we have informed the BMC. I would like to reach out to everyone with aged parents – please get your parents tested even if they show the slightest of symptoms. Despite the extreme amount of carefulness displayed by my brother and his family over the last few months, they still tested positive. So I urge everyone to take this seriously and understand that no amount of safety measures are enough. Friends, don’t let your guards down. Let’s be vigilant, let’s be aware and let’s fight the bad times together.”

Many celebrities wished the family a speedy recovery.

“Speedy recovery, lots of love and energy to mom , Raju and his daughter .. this too shall pass my friend .. take care… love you,” wrote Anil Kapoor.

“Prayers for the speedy recovery of your family,” Bipasha Basu commented.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar shared: “Eagerly waiting for her next video #DulariRocks”, while Neena Gupta said: “Oh ho take care my dear and good luck fr ur family.”