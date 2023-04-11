Srinagar, Apr 11 : Srinagar police on Tuesday said it have busted another prostitution racket in Nowgam area of Srinagar by arrested three persons including a woman.

Srinagar police, in a Tweet informed that the sex racket was busted following investigation in Chanpura case.

It said three persons including a woman and her husband have been arrested, while two customers and a sex worker have also been detained.

“Investigation in chanpura case led to busting of another prostitution racket in Nowgam area. 1) Shabir Mir of charlipora nowgam, 2) his wife Shazia Mir & 3) Adil Gulzar Hazar of Soura arrested on spot for operating this racket. 2 customers & a sex worker also detained(all locals),” police tweeted.