New Delhi, July 06: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary.

Paying tributes to Dr. Mukherjee through tweets, the Union Home Minister said that at one time a permit was required to enter Jammu and Kashmir. Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed his life to work for of one nation, one constitution, one flag, ending permit raj from Kashmir and making it an integral part of India. We will always be indebted to Dr. Mukherjee for this struggle and sacrifice.

Amit Shah said Dr. Mukherjee was a unique thinker who believed that the basic purpose of power is not to rule, but to work with a dedicated spirit for nation-building. His philosophy of cultural nationalism and the idea of ​​adopting policies according to the original culture of India will always guide us.

