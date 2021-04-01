Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, JK Govt mulls to seek feedback from DCs on functioning of schools

Srinagar: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases among students, the government is mulling to issue directions to the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Jammu and Kashmir on the functioning of schools.

Top officials in the General Administration Department (GAD) said that, “We are contemplating to issue the directions to all DCs of Jammu and Kashmir to take a call regarding the functioning of the educational establishments.”

“We have already issued the general guidelines regarding the functioning of schools during COVID-19 crisis and according to the guidelines, it is very clear that the respective schools can take the call as to whether they are prepared for online or offline classes,” the official said.

He said that the schools have been given alternative to choose the mode of education as per the feasibility and safety of the staff and students.

“The administration is planning to issue directions to all DCs to take a call as per the rising COVID-19 cases and they will accordingly decide the mechanism to be followed besides the already issued guidelines,” the official said—(KNO)