Amazon Great Indian Festival Offers: E-commerce giant Amazon announced its GIF sale a few days back, which packs massive discounts across product categories. While the bank offer has been available for a while, it will end after 11:59 PM on October 21. The company advertises the instant 10 per cent bank discount of up to Rs 33,000 will end today.

The offer was available on select SBI bank cards for online transactions. In case you missed out on the offers, here is a quick refresher to give a glimpse of the discounts live on the platform.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Headphones, Speakers Offers: Headphones and speakers in the sale start at Rs 699 and Rs 599. Smartwatches can be purchased at a starting price of Rs 699.

Amazon Sale 2023 Laptop Offers: Intel-powered laptops start from Rs 12,990 during the offer period. Moreover, up to 46 per cent off on laptops has been advertised in the ‘Today’s Deals’ section.

Amazon Sale 2023 Mobile Offers

Here are some of the deals that you can check out on smartphones.

Redmi 12 5G: Redmi’s latest budget offering is selling for Rs 11,249 after offers

Redmi Note 12 5G: The Note 12 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 13,999 after discounts

Xiaomi 12 Pro: The premium Xiaomi smartphone is available for Rs 37,999 after offers

Amazon iPhone 13 Sale: The Apple device is available at a starting price of Rs 50,249 during the sale after bank discounts

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: This new premium device from the South Korean can be purchased for Rs 49,999 after bank offers

OnePlus 11 5G: The flagship smartphone is up for grabs for Rs 49,999 after offers and cashback

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: This flagship can be availed for Rs 74,999 after bank offers

OnePlus Open: Lastly, the latest book-style foldable can be pre-booked for Rs 5,000