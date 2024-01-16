If you have been planning to purchase the Apple iPhone 15, then this may be the best time to do so. The e-tailer is offering a flat discount of Rs 10,901 on the smartphone. Along with the flat discount, customers can also avail bank discounts.

Apple iPhone 15 available at Rs 10,901 discount

Launched last year at Rs 79,900, customers can now purchase the 128GB variant of Apple iPhone 15 at Rs 66,999 after the flat discount of Rs 10,901.

Along with this discount, Flipkart is also giving 10% off on ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda credit cards. The smartphone can be purchased in black, blue and green colour options.

Apple iPhone 15 specifications

Apple iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with 1179×2556 pixel resolution. The smartphone offers up to 1600 nits of peak brightness and features Ceramic Shield protection.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Bionic A16 chipset and comes on three storage options — 128GB/256GB/ 512GB.

Apple iPhone 15 runs iOS 17 and comes with IP68 rating which makes it dust and water-resistant. The dual SIM smartphone sports a dual camera setup with a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. Front is home to a 12MP front camera.

