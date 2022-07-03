SRINAGAR, JULY 3: Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police today issued advisory for tourists, yatries and truck movement to inform about travel timings and travel restrictions for NH-44 during Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2022.

According to advisory issued by the IGP Traffic Police, J&K, empty tankers and trucks upto 10 tyres shall ply via Mughal Road towards Jammu.

While as the loaded trucks upto 10 tyres including those loaded with fresh perishable items shall preferentially use Mughal Road towards Jammu.

The timings of Mughal Road have also been increased from 7am to 4pm, for the present, subject to the daily assessment by Traffic authorities.

The advisory further said the movement via NH-44 the trucks with more than 10 tyres shall ply via National Highway-44. Trucks with more than 10 tyres loaded with fresh perishable items should reach Jakheni Naka/Qazigund Naka before 2pm. These trucks shall be parked separately and shall be given preference when traffic is released, it said.

It said the movement of Yatries/Tourists in Kashmir Valley other than via Yatra Convoys are advised to travel in the Kashmir Valley only between 7am to 6pm and must plan their travel so as to reach their destination within this time period.

In case the Yatries/Tourists fail to reach their destination within the stipulated time, i.e by 6pm the security forces shall make such Yatries/Tourists halt for the night at the nearest lodgement Centre the Advisory reads, the traffic advisory added.