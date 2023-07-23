GANDERBAL, JULY 23: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha visited the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra Base Camp at Baltal, today.

At Base Camp, the Lt Governor interacted with the Pilgrims, Service Providers and Officials and reviewed the arrangements related to ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

“Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is making significant contribution to tourism, employment generation and revenue. Human spirit soaring to great heights, cultural diversity, communal harmony is being strengthened and J&K is emerging as a symbol of modern and eternal,” the Lt Governor said.

The sacred journey is bringing happiness in people’s lives and giving new wings to local aspirations, he added.

The Lt Governor, during review meeting with the senior officers of the Administration, stakeholder departments, SASB, Police and Security Forces, directed for maintaining enthusiasm for excellent service, seamless coordination, effective communication, prompt response to concerns and encourage feedback from pilgrims during the remaining period of Yatra.

Make sure every possible comfort is provided to pilgrims, he added.

The Lt Governor took appraisal of the security arrangements, Heli operations, facilities like accommodation, food, connectivity, transportation, power and water supply, sanitation, health, availability of fire tenders, parking facilities, awareness and IEC programmes for the yatris.

The meeting also discussed the installation of fences and CCTV cameras enroute and on critical points; regular checking of food quality through mobile testing vans and the preparedness of departments, police, security forces, health and disaster response teams in view of the weather exigencies.

Dr Raghav Langar, Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring Department and Sh Shyambir, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal apprised the Lt Governor on the yatra arrangements at Baltal axis.

During his visit, the Lt Governor interacted with the delegations comprised of representatives of pony walas, Shop owners, tent providers, Langar organizations and NGOs.

He appreciated the dedication and commitment of service providers, NGOs, volunteers and lauded their invaluable contribution in enriching the spiritual tradition of the holy yatra and bringing indescribable joy to pilgrims.

He also invited suggestions from the stakeholders in extending seamless services to devotees of Baba Amarnath Ji.

At the base camp, the Lt Governor visited the eco-friendly, sustainable Langar set up with the efforts of Rural Development Department in collaboration with Swaaha Resource Management.

He also inaugurated langar installed by CRPF, distributed jute bags and vermi-compost bags to the pilgrim. Jackets sponsored by J&K Bank were also distributed by the Lt Governor among service providers.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Sh Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Sh Sujit Kumar Singh, DIG and other senior officers of UT Administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Police and Army also accompanied the Lt Governor.