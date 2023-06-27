SRINAGAR: Mahant Deependra Giri ji, Mahant Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji has announced the program for Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji Yatra-2023 for the information of Sadhus and the public in general.

This year’s pilgrimage brings greater significance as we have two ‘Shravan’ months, this year, and this extraordinary astronomical event has taken place after 19 years.

As per the age-old tradition, rituals namely ‘Bhoomi-Pujan’, ‘Navgrah Pujan’ and ‘Dhawajarohan’ connected with traditional commencement of annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji shall be performed at Pahalgam on auspicious occasion of ‘Ashad-Purnima’ (Vyas-Purnima) that falls on Monday, the 3rd of July, this year.

Chhari-Mubarak shall be taken to historic Shankracharya Temple on 16th of August and Sharika Bhawani Temple on 17th of August before rituals are performed for Chhari-Sthapana at Shri Amareshwar Temple Dashnami Akhara Srinagar on Saturday, the 19th of August 2023.

After performing Chhari-Pujan at Dashnami Akhara Srinagar on auspicious occasion of ‘Nag-Panchami’ on 21st of August, Mahant Deependra Giri ji shall carry the Holy Mace to Holy Shrine of Swami Amarnath Ji to perform pujan and have ‘Darshan’ on early morning of ‘Shravan-Purnima’, the 31st of August after having night halts at Pahalgam on 26th and 27th of August, Chandanwari on 28th of August, Sheshnag on 29th of August and Panchtarani on 30th of August, respectively.

Mahant Deependra Giri ji has also advised sadhus and members of civil society to get themselves registered who intend to join Chhari-Mubarak and stated that only registered sadhus/pilgrims with valid Yatra Permit shall be allowed to accompany Chhari-Mubarak during the pilgrimage.

Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara Trust, Srinagar has made all the arrangements like yester years for Sadhus coming from across the country for annual pilgrimage of Swami Amarnath Ji for their food and comfortable stay at Akhara Building, Budshah Chowk, Srinagar.