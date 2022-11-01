Srinagar, Nov 01: The Amar Singh Club Srinagar held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the Main Hall of the Club.

Rauf A Punjabi was appointed Chairman of the AGM under Article 30(2) of the Club Constitution.

The Honorary Secretary of the Club, Nasir Hamid Khan in his welcome address informed the participants about the improvement in revenues as compared to earlier years.

Amar Singh Club Srinagar holds AGM 3

He alsothanked the Managing Committee, members and the Club Staff for their collective support in the improvement in various facilities of the Club.

Members placed on record their appreciation for the tremendous efforts put in by the Managing Committee for reviving the Club and turning it into a place where the members and their families could enjoy the various facilities.

Amongst the business transacted in the meeting, the Audited Accounts for the year 2021-22 was approved by the General Body. Proposed amendments to the Club Constitution by the Managing Committee were debated upon in detail. Members who participated in the debates included Mohd Shafi Pandit, Dr T S Sethi, Saleem Beig, G R Sufi, Harmeet Singh Mehta, Showkat Shahdad, Mian Mustaq and Showkat Zargar.

The proposed amendments discussed and adopted included granting of equal status to spouses of permanent members with voting rights, allowing voting through whatsapp/email and revision of admission fee and monthly subscriptions.

Senior members Dr T S Sethi, A Rauf, Mohd Shafi Pandit presented the Trophies to the winners and runners-up for the Sir N Gopalaswami Ayyanger Billiards & Snooker Tournament 2021 to Navshezad Jan and Abid Shamas for Snooker and Wasif Shafi and Ahmad Bakshi for Billiards.

The meeting ended with a vote of thanks to the Chair.