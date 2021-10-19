All you need to know about new products Apple launched last night

Apple launched new Macbook Pro laptops powered by M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets in its much-awaited ‘Unleashed’ event on Monday.

The globally reputed company also launched its latest AirPods 3 TWS earbuds.

Here is everything you need to know about these products.

MacBook Pro 2021

The new MacBook Pro laptops come in two models, 16.2-inch display and other is 14.2-inch. The new laptops offer deeper black and more color accuracy, courtesy the mini-LED panels.

Source: Apple.com

The laptops’ displays now have a 120 Hz dynamic refresh rate, which means the MacBook Pro will automatically manage the refresh rate based on what content is being displayed. Meanwhile, the new laptops have also added connectivity options, (HDMI and SD card slot). The new MacBook Pros come with an “advance front camera.”

Both M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets can be configured in the new MacBook Pro 14 and 16.

While MacBook Pro 14, with M1 Pro, starts at Rs 1,94,900, with the same chipset, MacBook Pro 16 starts at Rs 2,39,900. Meanwhile MacBook Pro with M1 Max starts at Rs 3,29,900.

Apple also introduced a new voice plan on Apple Music, a feature that will allow users to search for music, playlists, artists using voice commands. While the feature is priced at $4.99, its price in India is unclear at the moment.

Apple also introduced new HomePod mini colorful speakers at the Unleashed event.

AirPods 3

With smaller stems and a more compact design, AirPods 3 has been launched and does not come with silicone earbuds. The new AirPods have a hand-free Siri control feature with a proper skin sensor, which will detect when you are wearing the AirPods. When you are not wearing them, it will automatically pause audio. The AirPods 3, like other Apple audio products, uses Dolby Audio tech offering a 3D sound effect.

The new AirPods are workout safe because of IPX4 sweat and water resistance while it has six hours of listening time, in terms of battery life, and 30 hours of total usage with the charging case.

It is priced at Rs 18,500 in India and can be booked through the official website of Apple.

Chipsets

Apple has unveiled the M1 chipset’s successors, M1 Pro and M1 Max SoCs, which are, despite performance gains, power-efficient and come with longer battery life.

M1 Pro has 8 performance cores and 16 GPU cores and it is twice as fast as the M1 first-generation chipset. Meanwhile, the M1 Max has 10 performance cores and 32 GPU cores and is suited for high-resolution video editing. It also includes ProRes codec acceleration, which is suitable for 4K and 8K video editing.

The new Apple chipsets enable Mac laptops to connect to multiple displays, multiple Thunderbolt port support.