All about Doon School Scholarship Exam to be held on October 2

Srinagar: The Doon School, one of India’s best boarding schools established in the year 1935, has always been attracting exceptional boys from all backgrounds to transform them into leaders who would serve a meritocratic India.

The School admits students in only classes 7th and 8th standard, who have to register for a written examination conducted in the month of December, followed by an interview. The School offers a number of scholarships to deserving candidates based upon their needs and merit.

As a part of their outreach program, the School is conducting a pre entrance Scholarship exam in Srinagar. The exam will be conducted on 2nd of October, 2021 in both the cities. The same exam will be conducted in Guwahati, Tezpur, Chennai and Coimbatore too simultaneously on the same day. Registration can be done by visiting www.doonschool.com/dsse and clicking on ‘Register Now’ to fill the form and making a payment of Rs 100/- (registration fee). The School hopes to find the brightest talents in Jammu & Kashmir via this screening exam.

Up to 20 successful candidates will be selected pan India. The School will sponsor the visit of the child along with one guardian to travel to Dehradun and stay to appear for the written exam and interview slated to be held in the month of December.

Through this initiative the School wishes to lower the entry barrier and break the perception that The Doon School is a school for the wealthy only.

“While, we have 16% students (nearly 100 students) who have receive Scholarships, we hope to find more bright, deserving candidates who can be offered fully funded seats (based on parental income),” read a statement from the school.

It added: “We would like to notify the people of Jammu and Kashmir that The Doon School is for everyone, and to encourage people to apply for the Scholarship Exam, which is a qualifier for the main entrance to be held in December 2021.”

Format for the Paper : The total duration of the examination will be 3 hours (writing time)

1)Languages (Regional & English) & Regional Contexts

2) Sciences

3) Mathematics

4) Reasoning & Personal Skills

For any queries, please mail us at [email protected].

Or Contact: +91 9719638840, +91 9953399509