Two Real Madrid players are likely to join Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr club in Saudi Arabia.

As per reports, Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez tends to favour selling off ageing players rather than keeping them longer than necessary at Santiago Bernabeu.

According to a report from El Mundo in Spain, Saudi Arabia are all-in to sign three superstars: Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos. The offers for them are just amazing.

Each player would have a two-year contract for $60 million in order to convince them to play in the Saudi Pro League. The information from El Mundo emphasizes that Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos would be free to choose their club. It could be, for example, Al-Nassr to join Cristiano Ronaldo.

A few weeks ago, there were many rumous about a possible attempt from Saudi Arabia to sign Lionel Messi. Now, these three stars could consider this option to finish their careers. It’s important to remember that Karim Benzema is 35-years old, Sergio Ramos is 36-years old and Luka Modric is 37-year old.

An amount of money of these proportions could be attractive for them, considering it might be the last big contract of their careers. That’s the target for Saudi Arabia in the upcoming years.

Real Madrid are aiming towards having a younger squad, and that will involve offloading players over the age of 30.

Two players that fall into this bracket are Luka Modric and Eden Hazard.